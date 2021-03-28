GoldFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,837.66 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $86,837.66 and approximately $158.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005564 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1,400% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

