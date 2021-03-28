Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Cetera Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.98. 297,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,037. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $80.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70.

