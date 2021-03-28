Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 305.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GXSFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 3,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

