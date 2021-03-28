Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 305.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GXSFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 3,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.