Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $340,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 14.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Graco by 17.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 1,580,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,068. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

