Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

