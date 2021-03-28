Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Takes $10.35 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000. The New York Times accounts for 2.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of The New York Times as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.