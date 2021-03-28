Grin Price Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $51.44 million and $6.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,640.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.49 or 0.03027461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00330242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.00896620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00410481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00357465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00246680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021337 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,074,280 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

