Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GES opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

