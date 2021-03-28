Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
GES opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.08.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
