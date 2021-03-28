Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,423 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FMC by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FMC by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in FMC by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Shares of FMC opened at $113.77 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

