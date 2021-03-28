Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 48,574 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 273.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

