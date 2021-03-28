Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

