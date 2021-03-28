Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.58 ($24.22).

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €19.52 ($22.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €11.92 ($14.02) and a 1-year high of €22.55 ($26.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.61 and its 200-day moving average is €17.86.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

