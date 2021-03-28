Handshake Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $144.60 million and $978,635.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.03 or 0.03066432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00345251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.34 or 0.00909705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.00422245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.49 or 0.00361631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00260080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 365,133,477 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

