Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.61. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 55,397 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

