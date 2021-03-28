Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $15.88 or 0.00028386 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $225.03 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.35 or 0.03042423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00329727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.49 or 0.00894477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00395991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.88 or 0.00357220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00234432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,167,606 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

