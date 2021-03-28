Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

