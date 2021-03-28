Head-To-Head Comparison: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comstock Resources and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99% EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock Resources and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 6 7 0 2.54 EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $6.76, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. EQT has a consensus price target of $17.82, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.73 $96.89 million $0.77 7.43 EQT $4.42 billion 1.24 -$1.22 billion $0.83 23.75

Comstock Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats EQT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

