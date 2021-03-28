Head to Head Comparison: GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 GW Pharmaceuticals 0 10 4 0 2.29

Atossa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $201.64, indicating a potential downside of 7.42%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than GW Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of GW Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of GW Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GW Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -130.58% -108.14% GW Pharmaceuticals -11.05% -7.46% -6.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and GW Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A GW Pharmaceuticals $311.33 million 21.93 -$9.02 million ($0.24) -907.50

GW Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex. The company also develops and markets Sativex for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates for the treatment of for schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, and neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy. It primarily operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

