Head to Head Comparison: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paya and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 62.89 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.99 $98.08 million $1.64 9.32

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Paya. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paya and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.70%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Paya on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

