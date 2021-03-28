Head-To-Head Review: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) versus Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefónica and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 12 2 0 2.00 Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

Telefónica currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Telefónica.

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefónica has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefónica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.46 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.59 Telephone and Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.50 $121.00 million $1.03 21.83

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone and Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.01% 14.31% 2.68% Telephone and Data Systems 4.32% 4.08% 2.00%

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Telefónica on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.