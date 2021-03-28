Headinvest LLC Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.