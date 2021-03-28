HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.31 ($82.71).

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.70. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a 52-week high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.