Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $790.76 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $790.76 million and $25.59 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can currently be bought for approximately $10.39 or 0.00018683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00253396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.28 or 0.04008355 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,137,519 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

