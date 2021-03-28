Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

HLX stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

