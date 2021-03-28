Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $22.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HP traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 939,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

