Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.27 ($110.90).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

