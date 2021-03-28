Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $72.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.