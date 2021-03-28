Highline Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 294,000 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,000. Meritor accounts for approximately 4.0% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Meritor by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,870. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

