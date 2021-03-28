Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,877 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $37.06 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

