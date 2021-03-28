Hive Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $288.86 million and approximately $738.96 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001712 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,759,019 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.