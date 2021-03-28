Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

A number of analysts have commented on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

