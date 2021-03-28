Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 0.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

GOLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 20,956,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,426,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

