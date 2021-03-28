Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,063.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,777.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

