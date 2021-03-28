Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,944,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

