Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45. Honeywell International has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.