Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $19.59. 2,382,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,599. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

