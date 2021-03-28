Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 12,511 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Credicorp worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 450,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,851,000 after acquiring an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.