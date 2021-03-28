Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 24,000 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after purchasing an additional 639,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 417,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

