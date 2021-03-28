Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 36,847 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of DGX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,480. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

