Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 42,271 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of CDW worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.90. 1,342,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $168.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.