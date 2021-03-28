Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Raymond James worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,901. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

