Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,010 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,750. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

