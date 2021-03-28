Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

