Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.00609981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

