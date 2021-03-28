HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $200,967.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.00612224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024304 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

