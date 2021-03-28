Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00227516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00960640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029396 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,397,340 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

