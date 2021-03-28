Hyve (HYVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Hyve has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00058110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00229877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.34 or 0.00859102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00077078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029428 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,469,008 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.