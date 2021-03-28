I-Mab (IMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect I-Mab to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAB opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

