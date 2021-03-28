Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 136,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,823. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

