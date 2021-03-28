iExec RLC Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00004101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $182.56 million and $21.21 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

